No. 17 Gamecocks begin SEC play on the road





OXFORD, MS — The Gamecocks (No. 17/18) hit the road to open up SEC play for the second-straight year after opening at Tennessee in 2017. Carolina opens the three-game series with No. 23 Ole Miss starting Friday at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network Plus.

Carolina comes into the weekend with an impressive 22-3 record, thanks to Tuesday’s 1-0 win over Texas. Senior Krystan White, who lost her dad just four months ago, hit her first-career walk-off home run to lift the Gamecocks to victory in eight innings.

Carolina is set to be on TV for the sixth-ninth time this season against Ole Miss as the series will be broadcast on SEC Network Plus.

South Carolina’s opponents for the week came in with a combined 22-17 record (includes Texas). The series against Ole Miss will be the second time this season Carolina has faced a ranked opponent with both occasions coming in the last week on the road.