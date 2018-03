Palmetto Pride Litter Book competition winner

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – A local group is taking the fight against litter off the streets and onto the pages of children’s books.

Friday (3/16), Palmetto Pride held its first annual children’s book competition looking for a story on litter in our state.

The winner was a student at Green Charter School of the Midlands, Jayla Washington.

They have published the book and will distribute it to all elementary schools in the state.