Park and Ride Information for St Pat’s in Five Points

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Looking to park and get around safely in Five Points this weekend during the annual St. Pat’s festival? Organizers are offering free shuttle transportation.

Here is information provided from festival organizers:

Free Shuttles run approximately every 20 minutes, and drop off at Blossom Street near one of the entrance gates.

FREE SHUTTLE PICK UP LOCATIONS

Lincoln St. Garage (across from CPD HQ on Washington St.)

8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Fairgrounds RV Parking

8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Five Points Festival organizers say you can also take a Checker Yellow Cab: Official transportation sponsor Checker Yellow and the Five Points Foundation have teamed up to pay for the first $10 of your cab fare to a home or hotel.