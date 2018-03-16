Police: Suspect arrested in viral video showing him kicking, throwing dog down staircase





COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The 22-year-old old man police say was seen kicking a small dog down a flight of stairs at a Lexington County apartment has been arrested.

Saquiriauki “Serio” Mister of Mississippi was extradited back to the Palmetto state after fleeing following the October 16, 2016 incident.

In the video, police say a small female dog is shown being kicked by Mister several times before being picked up and thrown down the stairs at the Cedarcrest Village Apartments on East Main Street.

The dog, Maltese, is currently in a foster home for long term care pending the outcome of the Lexington County Police Department’s investigation.

Mister is charged with one felony count of ill treatment of an animal.

Timothy Mister, 34, was previously arrested and charged with obstruction of justice and misprison of a felony in relation to the case.

Anyone with additional information about the case are encouraged to contact Chief Terrence Green with the Lexington Police Department at 803-359-6260.

