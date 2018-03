Rock Hill man charged in deadly assault

Rock Hill, S.C. (WOLO) – Authorities in Rock Hill say 47 year-old Christian Thomas McCall was arrested in connectio with a January 16, 2018 domestic dispute which led to the confrontation that left Deputy Sherriff Michael Doty dead and three other officials wounded.

McCall was arrested on one count of murder, 3 counts of attempted murder and 1 count of domestic violence.