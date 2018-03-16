South Carolina Sheriff’s Deputy Shoots and Wounds Armed Man

NEW ELLENTON, S.C. (AP) – A South Carolina sheriff’s deputy has shot and wounded a man who officers say fired a gun after they were called to a domestic dispute.

Aiken County Sheriff’s Sgt. Stephen Shunn said officers called to a home near New Ellenton Thursday encountered a man carrying two rifles coming at them down the driveway. Shunn said the man refused to drop the guns and fired one of weapons. A deputy then shot the man. No officers were hurt.

Shunn’s statement says the man was in stable condition at a local hospital.

The names of the victim and officer have not been released. State Law Enforcement Division spokesman Thom Berry said both are white men.