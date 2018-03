St. Patrick’s Day road closures in Columbia





Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – With the St. Patrick’s Day festivities in full swing tomorrow, you can expect a lot of road closures throughout the city. Listed below are all the streets affected by the festival, race and parade.

Festival road closures:

-Blossom St. (between Harden and Pickens)

-Devine St. at Millwood Ave.

-700 Pavillion Ave.

-2100 Santee Ave.

-2000 – 2100 Devine St.

-700 Saluda Ave.

-2000 Greene St.

-2100 College St.

– 700 – 1000 Harden St.

Get to the Green Road Race and Walk

-Blossom and Pickens St.

-Blossom and Saluda Ave.

-Harden and Blossom St.

-Blossom and King St.

-King and Wheat St.

-King and Monroe St.

-Monroe and Woodrow St.

-Monroe and Sims Ave.

-Heyward and Sims Ave.

-Ravenel and Monroe St.

-Ravenel and Duncan St.

-Ravenel and Wilmont Ave.

-Ravenel and Wheat St.

-Wheat and Sims Ave.

-Sims and Blossom St.

-Sims and Devine St.

-Devine and Holly St.

-Devine and Maple St.

-Devine and Woodrow St.

-Devine and King St.

-Devine and Queen St.

-Devine and Meadow St.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade (10 a.m.)

– Blossom and Ott Rd.

-Maple and Devine St.

-Heidt and Santee Ave.

-Devine and Chatham Rd.

-Woodrow and Devine St.

-Heidt and Devine St.

-Ott and Devine St.

-King and Devine St.

-Santee and Devine St.

-Amherst and Devine St.

-Queen and Devine St.

-Devine and Harden St.

-Capitol Place and Devine St.

-Meadow and Devine St.

– Devine and Saluda Ave.

-Sims and Devine St.

-Senate and Harden St.

-Saluda and Greene St.

-Holly and Greene St.

-Gervais and Harden St.

-Greene and Harden St.

-College and Harden St.

-Pendleton and Harden St.