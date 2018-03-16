Things get green this weekend in Five Point

The day promises fun for families, a run, music, and of course green beer

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO)-For the thirty-sixth year, Five Points goes green on Saturday, with the annual St. Pat’s in Five Points celebration. According to the Association’s Amy Beth Franks, the day will start with the Get to the Green walk-run at 7:30 AM. Franks also said that gates open at 9:00 AM, followed by the parade down Devine Street at 10. The Pot ‘ Gold Playland also opens at 10, followed by the entertainment, including 29 bands, at noon.

Franks says that the festival ends at 7:00 PM, but it only means that the gates are taken down, pointing out that all of the restaurants and bars will be open all evening.

Advance tickets for the event are $20, and can be purchased HERE.