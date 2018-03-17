Clemson advances to NCAA’s second round for first time in 21 years





SAN DIEGO – There won’t be a No. 12 seed advancing the NCAA tournament.

The last hope for the seemingly yearly 12-5 upset ended on Friday night as No. 5 seed Clemson beat New Mexico State 79-68 in the Midwest Region. It’s just the second time since 2008 a No. 12 seed won’t advance.

Shelton Mitchell scored a season-high 23 points and Gabe Devoe added 22 as the Tigers advanced to the second round for the first time since 1997. Clemson shot 56 percent to knock out the champions of the WAC.

Zach Lofton led New Mexico State with 29 points, but the Aggies had too many stretches without scoring to keep up with the Tigers hot shooting.

Clemson will face No. 4 seed Auburn in the round of 32 on Sunday.