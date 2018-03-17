St. Pat’s in Five Points Festival Line-Up

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Are you ready to go green? The annual St Patrick’s day Festival in Five Points is ready for another year of fun and food and music.

The festival is Saturday, March 17, 2018 from 9am to 7pm.

Here is the schedule and festival information as posted by St Pats in Five Points organizers:

SCHEDULE:

7:30 a.m. Get to the Green 15K / 10K / 5K / 1-Mile Family-Fun Run

Presented by Future Scholar

Official RRCA South Carolina State 15K Championship

Registration open on GetToTheGreen.com

Start Location: Maxcy Gregg Park

9 a.m. Festival Gates Open

10 a.m. St. Pat’s Parade – FREE

Location: Devine Street

Grand Marshal: Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 303:

The Jack Van Loan Chapter, riding in Vietnam era Jeeps and Humvees

10 a.m. – 6 p.m Pot O’ Gold Playland – FREE

Location: New for 2018! Pavilion Avenue

(between College and Greene Streets)

2 p.m. – 6 p.m. Silent Disco

Location: Harden Street at College Street

Noon – 7 p.m. Musical Entertainment

Five official stages with over 25 artists

ADMISSIONS:

$20 Online Pre-Sale — Available now on StPatsColumbia.com

$17 Pre-Sale Outlets:

Bohemian – 707 Saluda Avenue

Green’s Beverages – 400 Assembly Street

Jake’s on Devine – 2112 Devine Street

Village Idiot Pizza – 2009 Devine Street

Yesterday’s – 2030 Devine Street

$25 Day-of — Available at any of the four entrance gates