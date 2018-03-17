St. Pat’s in Five Points Festival Line-Up
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Are you ready to go green? The annual St Patrick’s day Festival in Five Points is ready for another year of fun and food and music.
The festival is Saturday, March 17, 2018 from 9am to 7pm.
Here is the schedule and festival information as posted by St Pats in Five Points organizers:
SCHEDULE:
7:30 a.m. Get to the Green 15K / 10K / 5K / 1-Mile Family-Fun Run
Presented by Future Scholar
Official RRCA South Carolina State 15K Championship
Registration open on GetToTheGreen.com
Start Location: Maxcy Gregg Park
9 a.m. Festival Gates Open
10 a.m. St. Pat’s Parade – FREE
Location: Devine Street
Grand Marshal: Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 303:
The Jack Van Loan Chapter, riding in Vietnam era Jeeps and Humvees
10 a.m. – 6 p.m Pot O’ Gold Playland – FREE
Location: New for 2018! Pavilion Avenue
(between College and Greene Streets)
2 p.m. – 6 p.m. Silent Disco
Location: Harden Street at College Street
Noon – 7 p.m. Musical Entertainment
ADMISSIONS:
$20 Online Pre-Sale — Available now on StPatsColumbia.com
$17 Pre-Sale Outlets:
Bohemian – 707 Saluda Avenue
Green’s Beverages – 400 Assembly Street
Jake’s on Devine – 2112 Devine Street
Village Idiot Pizza – 2009 Devine Street
Yesterday’s – 2030 Devine Street
$25 Day-of — Available at any of the four entrance gates