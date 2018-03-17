Two Notch Road Ramp Closures this Weekend

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– There will be some traffic detours at night this weekend near Two Notch road.

According to the SC DOT, the southbound ramp from Two Notch Road onto I-77 will be closed
Saturday, March 17 and Sunday, March 18 during night time hours to allow the contractor to widen
I-77 in this area.

The closure is set to begin at 8 p.m. and re-open Saturday at 8 a.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m., say SC DOT Officials.
Motorists should watch signs for detour information and are encouraged to avoid the area by taking an alternate route to access I-77 SB during the closure.

