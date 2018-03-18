A’ja Wilson approaches final game at home with USC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A’ja Wilson changed the course of her school’s sports history when the Heathwood Hall Highlander decided to become a South Carolina Gamecock. Her picture perfect portion of time playing home games in the Palmetto State comes to a close Sunday.

The only three-time SEC Player of the Year and 2017 NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player has helped USC hang banners in the rafters of Colonial Life Arena that will stay up as a reminder of her accomplishments and achievements with Dawn Staley’s teams. The Hopkins native will take her home arena’s court one last time in the second-seeded Gamecocks’ second round March Madness matchup with 10-seed Virginia at 9:00 p.m. on March 18.