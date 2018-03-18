Broad River Road shootout investigated

Richland County, SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department continues searching for suspects and or victims in a shoot-out that took place outside Club Vault just before 3:30 Sunday morning.

Authorities say two groups of people were leaving the nightclub in the 31-hundred block of Broad River Road when gunshots were fired from both cars towards the other. Deputies say three male occupants of one of the vehicles drove to the Lexington Medical Center to be treated for non life threatening gunshot wounds.

No word yet on whether or not there were additional victims, and or suspects involved in the shooting from the other car. No charges have been filed at this time.

Officials are asking anyone who was outside the club and witnessed anything that could help in their investigation to call crimestoppers at 1888-CRIME-SC.

