Multiple People Injured in Five Points Shooting





Columbia- Columbia Police say three people were injured when gunfire erupted in Five Points at Harden and Greene Streets, around 2 this morning.

The victims were all in their early 20’s according to Chief Holbrook.

No arrests have been made, the three people shot were taken to the hospital.

If you have any information you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME–SC.