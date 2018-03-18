National Youth Violence Prevention Week Kicks off with City of Columbia Events

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–National Youth Violence Prevention Week kicks off with a series of events in the City of Columbia.

The Columbia Parks and Recreation Department and the Columbia Police Department have partnered to host the two events.

According to City officials, National Youth Violence Prevention Week, which will be held March 19- 23, 2018, was created to raise awareness and educate students, teachers, school administrators and staff, school resource officers, parents and the public about effective ways to prevent and reduce youth violence.

The following events are free and open to the public, according to a city release:

Schedule of Events

Wednesday, March 21, 2018

City of Columbia’s Human Trafficking Forum

6 p.m. | Charles R. Drew Wellness Center, 2101 Walker Solomon Way

Join us for a candid discussion about human trafficking. Panelists from local and state agencies will discuss what is human trafficking, the signs and victims of human trafficking, and what you can do to help prevent it. Panelists include Richland County Councilman Jim Manning; Chandra Cleveland-Jennings of ITS ON ME 2; Columbia Police Officer Michael Bailey; and Kaneshia Greene, Human Trafficking and Immigration Initiative Program Coordinator for the SC Commission for Minority Affairs.