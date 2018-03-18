No. 17 Gamecock softball drops 1-0 series finale to No. 23 Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. — No. 17 South Carolina took the series against No. 23 Ole Miss before dropping a tough 1-0 game to the Rebels on Sunday at the Ole Miss Softball Complex. Carolina took the first two games of the series, and finished the weekend outscoring Ole Miss 12-6.

The Gamecocks (24-4-2-1 SEC) didn’t allow an earned run in the series finale as Ole Miss (15-9, 1-5) scored on a double steal in the bottom of the second to bring the game’s lone run home. This marked the first time this season an opposing pitcher held Carolina scoreless.

Ole Miss’ Ava Tillmann (1-0) held the Gamecocks to three hits as Jana Johns went 2-for-2 while Alyssa VanDerveer closed the series with a 1-for-3 game.

Kelsey Oh (6-2) took the loss in the circle going four innings with four hits and five strikeouts.

With Carolina’s series win, the visiting team has taken the three-game set the past three times.

Notes —

Carolina earned its second victory over a ranked opponent with the win over Ole Miss on Saturday.

As a pitching staff Cayla Drotar, Kelsey Oh and Dixie Raley finished with as many strikeouts (14) as hits (14) allowed.

Carolina earned the series win over Ole Miss with the win yesterday. This was Carolina’s first SEC road series win since the Gamecocks took down No. 22 Georgia in Athens, Ga., last year. This was also the second-straight time the Gamecocks took the series in Oxford.

Head coach Beverly Smith moved to 251-182 after the weekend. She is the second-winningest coach in school history.

Up next — Carolina returns home for a midweek game on Tuesday at home against Duke. First pitch is set for 6:00 PM ET on SEC Network Plus.

USC Athletics contributed to the writing of this article.