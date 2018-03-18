Police Release Images of Persons of Interest in Five Points Shooting

Columbia Police say officers are working to identify and locate the men who are believed to have material information related to the shooting that happened shortly before 2:00 a.m.

At that time, CPD officers were on foot patrol near Greene and Harden Streets and heard gunshots nearby.

Officers say they located two injured victims in the 2000 block of Greene Street and a third victiml at the intersection of Greene and Pavillion Streets.

At last check, two victims were listed in critical condition, while the third was in stable condition.

Accordimg to police, the victims are a 23-year-old from Raleigh, North Carolina and attends St. Augustine University, a 22-year-old stationed at Shaw Air Force Base, and a 20-year-old is from Winnsboro.

CPD officers have been processing the crime scene through the night and recovered ballistic and video evidence. During the initial response to the shooting, officers observed several people capturing the scene and incident on smartphones.

Anyone with video or pictures from the incident is strongly encouraged to call Columbia Police Department (CPD) Headquarters at (803) 545-3500.

Also, citizens who can identify or determine the whereabouts of the persons of interest are encouraged to contact CRIMESTOPPERS in any of the following ways: