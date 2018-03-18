Southbound Ramp from Two Notch Road onto I-77 Closed for Part of Sunday

Crysty Vaughan,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to the SC DOT, the southbound ramp from Two Notch Road onto I-77 will be closed Sunday, March 18 during night time hours to allow the contractor to widen I-77 in this area.

The closure is set to begin at 8 p.m. and re-open Sunday at 10 a.m., say SC DOT Officials.
Motorists should watch signs for detour information and are encouraged to avoid the area by taking an alternate route to access I-77 SB during the closure.

