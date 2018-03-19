3 arrested for cockfighting in Kershaw County





KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WOLO) – Three men were arrested Saturday (3/19) for cockfighting, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office.

Moises Aquille Montes, 34, Miguel Martinez, 32, and Juan Diego Jimenez, 26, all from Gilbert, all face a cockfighting charge.

A news release sent Monday says dispatch got a call about possible cockfighting in a remote area off Old Stagecoach Rd. in Cassatt, SC.

The caller said there were 20-30 Hispanic males and a couple of white males at a makeshift fighting arena.

The first responding deputy witnessed several individuals vacating the area but was able to detain 3 Hispanic males. They were in a Jeep that also contained a box with 5 live roosters and cockfighting paraphernalia.

A KCSO investigator and KC Animal Control investigated the scene and found a total of 12 live roosters and 18-20 dead roosters scattered around the area.

All three men remain in the Kershaw County Detention Center.

The maximum penalty for cockfighting in the first offense is a $1,000 fine or up to 1 year in prison.