Bulldogs opening spring practice rescheduled for Wednesday





ORANGEBURG, SC— Per SC State, the football team has rescheduled its opening spring football practice to Wednesday (March. 21st), beginning at 6:15 a.m. at Oliver.C. Dawson Stadium/ Willie Jeffries Field.

The Bulldogs will conduct its first of 15 practice sessions in shorts and helmets.

For more information on South Carolina State Athletics visit www.scsuathletics.com or call the Office of Athletic Media Relations at (803) 536-7060.