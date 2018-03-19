Cars Struck by Objects Along I-26

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says they are beefing up patrols after a second week of cars being hit by falling objects along Interstate 26.

Officials say at least 4 drivers reported being hit with rocks or bricks while driving under an overpass near Old Wire Road late Sunday night.

Windshields were damaged and at least one person was injured by shattered pieces of glass.

Last week, Lexington Deputies reported cars being hit by objects off an overpass near mile marker 117 causing much of the same damage.

Stay with ABC Columbia News for updates on this story on air and online.