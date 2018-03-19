Lake Murray Elementary Principal Announces Retirement Plans





Chapin, S.C. (WOLO)–After 35 years shaping young minds, Claire Thompson is calling it a career.

Thompson, Principal at Lake Murray Elementary School in Lexington Richland School District 5, announced Monday her plans to retire at the end of the school year.

Thompson has served in LRSD5 for the past 27 years and has been the only principal of Lake Murray Elementary since the school opened in 1997.

In a statement released by the district Thompson said, “I have loved working with parents. I loved working with students and teachers, and it’s those memories I will take with me into retirement. I am proud of the work we’ve accomplished together, and look forward to all the things that will come in this next chapter of my life.”