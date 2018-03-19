Man suspected of running from Kershaw checkpoint in stolen truck

Kershaw Co., SC (WOLO) — Kershaw County Deputies say a Winnesboro man has been arrested after they say he fled a traffic safety checkpoint in a stolen truck.

According to Deputies, 49 year old Terry Goins was stopped along with other vehicles as officials were conducting the checkpoint along Highway 12 at White Pond Road. However, once asked for his license Deputies say Goins fled at a high rate of speed in what was later determined to be a stolen Dodge Ram pickup truck.

Authorities say they continued pursuing Goins along Highway 12 toward US 601 when officials say he lost control of the truck, jumped from the vehicle and began to run on foot toward a wooded area. Deputies followed Goins into wooded area and found him a short time later face down in small body of shallow swampy water.

Deputies administered a dose of Narcan to help Goins regain consciousness from what was believed to be an overdose. Goins was taken to the Kersahw Health Emergency room and treated before being transported to jail.

Goins is currently being housed in the Kershaw County Detention Center with a bond of more than 12 thousand dollars. Goins has been charged with failure to stop for blue lights, driving under suspension, and possession of a stolen vehicle worth more than 10 thousand dollars.