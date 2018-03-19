NCAA Tournament Albany Regional ticket booklets go on sale





COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina Athletics Ticket Office is currently selling tickets for the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Albany Regional. The Gamecocks advanced to the regional, which will play games on Sat., Mar. 24 (11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.) and Mon., Mar. 26(7 p.m.) at Times Union Center in Albany, N.Y., after winning two games on their home court over the weekend.

Ticket booklets for the Albany Regional can be purchased through the South Carolina Athletics Ticket Office for $58 per seat, which includes tickets for both days of the event. If the Gamecocks do not advance to Monday’s regional final, fans will have an opportunity to request a refund for that game’s ticket price.

Fans can all the South Carolina Athletics Ticket Office at 1-800-4SC-FANS today to order tickets. An online purchase option will be available on Tuesday.

USC Athletics contributed to the writing of this article.