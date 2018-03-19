Public Hearings Scheduled for Comet Bus System

Crysty Vaughan,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Are you taking the bus in the Midlands? Changes could be on the way for the COMET.

 Officials say the bus will be restructuring service in the northwest (St. Andrews & Harbison) and adding service to the northeast (Killian Road).

  Officials say most routes will see only schedule changes, but several will also have a route change.

They are hosting public meetings on the change. The first is Monday, March 19 at the Transit Center

1780 Sumter St. from 5pm-7pm

  Here is the information:

Public Meetings:

 

Transit Center

1780 Sumter St.

Columbia, SC 29201

Monday, March 19th

5pm – 7pm

 

 North Main Library

5306 N. Main St.

Columbia, SC 29203

Thursday, April 5th

6pm – 8pm

 Sandhill Library

763 Fashion Dr.

Columbia, SC 29229

Tuesday, March 27th

5pm –7pm

 

 Eastover Library

608 Main St.

Eastover, SC 29204

Tuesday, April 10

5:30pm – 7pm

 

 Main Library

1431 Assembly St.

Columbia, SC 29201

Saturday, April 14

10am – 12pm

 

 

 

