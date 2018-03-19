Public Hearings Scheduled for Comet Bus System

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Are you taking the bus in the Midlands? Changes could be on the way for the COMET.

Officials say the bus will be restructuring service in the northwest (St. Andrews & Harbison) and adding service to the northeast (Killian Road).

Officials say most routes will see only schedule changes, but several will also have a route change.

They are hosting public meetings on the change. The first is Monday, March 19 at the Transit Center

1780 Sumter St. from 5pm-7pm

Here is the information:

Public Meetings:

Transit Center 1780 Sumter St. Columbia, SC 29201 Monday, March 19th 5pm – 7pm North Main Library 5306 N. Main St. Columbia, SC 29203 Thursday, April 5th 6pm – 8pm Sandhill Library 763 Fashion Dr. Columbia, SC 29229 Tuesday, March 27th 5pm –7pm Eastover Library 608 Main St. Eastover, SC 29204 Tuesday, April 10 5:30pm – 7pm Main Library 1431 Assembly St. Columbia, SC 29201 Saturday, April 14 10am – 12pm