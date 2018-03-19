Public Hearings Scheduled for Comet Bus System
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Are you taking the bus in the Midlands? Changes could be on the way for the COMET.
Officials say the bus will be restructuring service in the northwest (St. Andrews & Harbison) and adding service to the northeast (Killian Road).
Officials say most routes will see only schedule changes, but several will also have a route change.
They are hosting public meetings on the change. The first is Monday, March 19 at the Transit Center
1780 Sumter St. from 5pm-7pm
Here is the information:
Public Meetings:
|Transit Center
1780 Sumter St.
Columbia, SC 29201
Monday, March 19th
5pm – 7pm
|North Main Library
5306 N. Main St.
Columbia, SC 29203
Thursday, April 5th
6pm – 8pm
|Sandhill Library
763 Fashion Dr.
Columbia, SC 29229
Tuesday, March 27th
5pm –7pm
|Eastover Library
608 Main St.
Eastover, SC 29204
Tuesday, April 10
5:30pm – 7pm
|Main Library
1431 Assembly St.
Columbia, SC 29201
Saturday, April 14
10am – 12pm