SC State set to begin spring practices





ORANGEBURG, SC—South Carolina State will open spring football drills Tuesday (Mar.20st), in a quest for their 17th Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Championship at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium/Willie Jeffries Field.

Coach Buddy Pough who is entering his 17th season at the helm of the Bulldog program, needs just nine (9) more wins to become the All-Time Winningest Coach in school history. He only trails head coach emeritus Willie Jeffries with 128 wins.

The Bulldog will conduct 15 practices and two scrimmages, which will culminate with the annual Garnet and Blue spring game April 14. The contest kicks off at 1 p.m. at O.C. Dawson Stadium and admission is free.

Prior to the game on Friday, April 13th, the South Carolina State Class of 1975 will host its annual Lift-A-Bulldog Oyster Roast Fundraiser held on the campus of SC State. More details about the event will be given at a later date.

SC State returns eight (8) starters on offense and six (6) on defense, along with a few new additions to the coaching staff in new offensive coordinator /quarterbacks coach Bennett Swygert and offensive line coach Na’Shan Goddard.

Season tickets are now on sale and can be purchased by calling (803) 536-8759 or visiting the Athletic Ticket Office. For more information on South Carolina State Athletics visit www.scsuathletics.com

2018 Spring Football Schedule

# Date Time

1-Tuesday, March 20, 6:15 a.m.

2-Thursday, March 22, 6:15 a.m.

3-Friday, March 23, 4:15 p.m.

4-Saturday, March 24, 10:00 a.m.

5-Tuesday, March 27, 6:15 a.m.

6-Thursday, March 29, 6:15 a.m.

7-Friday, March 30, 4:15 p.m.

8-Saturday, March 31, 10:00 a.m. (Scrimmage)

9-Tuesday, April 3, 6:15 a.m.

10-Thursday, April 5, 6:15 a.m.

11-Friday, April 6, 4:15 p.m.

12-Saturday, April 7, 10:00 a.m. (Scrimmage)

13-Tuesday, April 10, 6:15 a.m.

14-Thursday, April 12, 6:15 a.m.

Friday, April 13, Lift-A-Bulldog

15-Saturday, April 14, 10:00 a.m. (Junior Day)

1:00 p.m. (Spring Game)