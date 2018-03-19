State Election Filings Now Open

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) _ Candidate filing is now open for this year’s elections in South Carolina.

Filing opened at noon on Friday. Candidates have until noon on March 30 to file their paperwork and pay required fees.

The governor and other statewide elected officials face voters this year, as do all of South Carolina’s seven U.S. House members. Neither U.S. Sens. Lindsey Graham nor Tim Scott is on the ballot.

This year’s elections mark the first time South Carolina’s governor and lieutenant governor have run together on a ticket. Incumbent Gov. Henry McMaster faces several opponents in the June GOP primary, and several Democrats are vying for their party’s nomination.