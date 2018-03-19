Sumter Deputies Investigating Hit & Runs





Sumter Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Sumter County investigators are searching for answers in three fatal hit and run incidents spanning three years in the Rembert area

On September 5, 2015, deputies say Elizabeth Lewis, 53, was hit by a car on Richbow Rd. and died at the scene.

On June 18th, 2017, investigators say Dwain, Wright, 56, was struck and killed on Ellerbe Rd.

And on February 10th 2018, Devin Dinkins, 41, was hit on T.B. Wright Rd.

Sheriff Anthony Dennis says, “We will use every resource at our disposal to try to solve each of

these cases. By sharing resources with the Highway Patrol , we have a lot betterchance of bringing closure for the families in each case.”

If you have any information on any of these incidents call the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.