USC moves The Citadel game to Columbia





COLUMBIA – The University of South Carolina’s baseball game against The Citadel tomorrow night (Tuesday, March 20) has been moved to Founders Park to avoid the thunderstorms that are projected for the Charleston area. First pitch for tomorrow’s game is scheduled for 7 p.m. The Tuesday, April 10th game scheduled for Founders Park will now be played at Joe Riley Park in Charleston.

Ticket holders will need to use their April 10th ticket against The Citadel for admission to tomorrow night’s contest at 7 p.m. Fans who cannot make the game can exchange the April 10thgame vs. The Citadel for any other game in the SRO Bi-Lo Berm area. Exchanges will be based on availability.

USC Athletics contributed to the writing of this article.