Wilson wraps final game at Colonial Life Arena, Gamecocks advance to Sweet 16

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – As the final buzzer bellowed through Colonial Life Arena and the midnight hour drew near, number 22 walked off the garnet and black painted hardwood. She crossed over from the bench to the 100’s sections, right hand extended into the air, waiving goodbye to the standing ovation full of fans who supported one of the Midlands own, a hometown hero, for the final time in a full four years in Columbia.

Gamecocks senior star A’ja Wilson gave Gamecocks nation one more memorable night to remember her by. The Hopkins native posted 25 points and 11 rebounds in her final game ever played in her home building, as two-seed Carolina defeated 10-seed Virginia 66-56 late Sunday night.

The Heathwood Hall alum summed up the special night following the victory, as USC head coach Dawn Staley spoke on what it meant to watch the only three-time SEC Player of the Year in women’s basketball history create and captivate for her program.

Wilson, Staley, and company will travel this week to Albany, N.Y. for the region semifinals, their fifth-straight Sweet 16 appearance.