Youth Violence Prevention Week Kicks Off

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Monday the City of Columbia kicked off the start of National Youth Violence Prevention week. The goal of the program is to educate the public and raise awareness on effective ways to reduce and prevent violence among youth.

The Columbia Parks and Recreation Department and the Columbia Police Department have partnered to host the two events that will run through March 23rd.

The following events are free and open to the public, Per a City of Columbia press release:

Schedule of Events

Wednesday, March 21, 2018

City of Columbia’s Human Trafficking Forum

6 p.m. | Charles R. Drew Wellness Center, 2101 Walker Solomon Way

Join us for a candid discussion about human trafficking. Panelists from local and state agencies will discuss what is human trafficking, the signs and victims of human trafficking, and what you can do to help prevent it. Panelists include Richland County Councilman Jim Manning; Chandra Cleveland-Jennings of ITS ON ME 2; Columbia Police Officer Michael Bailey; and Kaneshia Greene, Human Trafficking and Immigration Initiative Program Coordinator for the SC Commission for Minority Affairs.