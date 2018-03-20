City of Columbia Looking for Volunteers to Help with Public Space Survey

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Are you ready to hit the streets? The City of Columbia is looking for volunteers to help conduct a Public Space Public Life Survey.

The City of Columbia is seeking volunteers on March 22nd and March 24th.

Participants will track how the city uses public space and provide data to City planners interested in promoting a more walkable, bikable, and livable downtown.

According to city officials, surveyors will count pedestrians and cyclists at one location for four hours; training for the counts is brief, and is provided by City staff.

To sign up, visit http://gate.columbiasc.gov/ PublicLife . If you have questions regarding the Public Space Public Life Survey, contact Planning and Development Services Department at 803-545-3222.