Clemson Tiger’s midweek match-up at Coastal Carolina

Conway, S.C.– The Clemson Tigers are on the road for a midweek match-up against Coastal Carolina at Spring Brooks Stadium with first pitch at 6 p.m.

After falling to NC State in a series sweep this past weekend, The Tigers dropped four spots to No. 14 in the D1 Baseball Top 25 rankings this week.

Clemson still proves to have had a strong first month, shown in their 16-4 record and sit at third in the ACC after their second series of conference play.

Coastal improved to 15-7 overall and 3-0 in the Sun Belt after sweeping on the road against Arkansas State, they closed out the series with an impressive 8-3 win over Arkansas on Sunday.

