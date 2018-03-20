CPD arrests mother and father in connection with child’s death





Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police Department’s Special Victims Unit arrested a mother and father accused of causing their child’s death.

Kiera Dominique McClinton and Terance Taylor were both charged with homicide unlawful neglect of a child. McClinton was additionally charged with homicide by child abuse.

The arrests come after an incident last month (2/21) after a CPD officer and EMS reported to the home for a report of an unresponsive baby. Richland County Coroner Gary Watts identified the victim as 3-month-old, Safarii Taylor. She died from neglect and positional asphyxiation.