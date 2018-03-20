Gamecocks host The Citadel at Founders Park

Heather Fordham





Columbia, S.C. — The South Carolina Gamecocks will host The Citadel at Founders Park for a midweek game with first pitch at 7 p.m.

The Gamecocks are coming off of their first tough SEC loss this weekend after falling 3-2 to No. 2 Florida in game three of the series. South Carolina’s Cody Morris lead the Gamecocks to win game two, 15-7 with 10 strikeouts on Saturday.

South Carolina currently stands with a 13-7 record and are 1-2 in SEC Play. Madison Stokes leads the Gamecocks with a .412 batting average, marking an overall team average of .283. Freshmen Logan Chapman will enter the pitching rotation for the Gamecocks tonight.

The Citadel also suffered a series sweep to Indian State this past weekend, falling to 8-11 record overall. The Bulldogs trail behind the Gamecocks with a .254 team batting average lead by William Kinney with a .338 batting average. Senior right handed pitcher Thomas Byelick will open up for the Bulldogs at Founders Park.