Gamecocks host The Citadel at Founders Park

Heather Fordham
Mike Gillespie,


Columbia, S.C. —  The South Carolina Gamecocks will host The Citadel at Founders Park for a midweek game with first pitch at 7 p.m.

The Gamecocks are coming off of  their first tough SEC loss this weekend after falling 3-2 to No. 2 Florida in game three of the series. South Carolina’s Cody Morris lead the Gamecocks to win game two, 15-7 with 10 strikeouts on Saturday.

South Carolina currently stands with a 13-7 record and are 1-2 in SEC Play. Madison Stokes leads the Gamecocks with a .412 batting average, marking an overall team average of .283. Freshmen Logan Chapman will enter the pitching rotation for the Gamecocks tonight.

The Citadel also suffered a series sweep to Indian State this past weekend, falling to 8-11 record overall. The Bulldogs trail behind the Gamecocks with a .254 team batting average lead by William Kinney with a .338 batting average. Senior right handed pitcher Thomas Byelick will open up for the Bulldogs at Founders Park.

 

Share

Related

Clemson Tiger’s midweek match-up at Coastal ...
No. 11 Buffalo upsets No. 3 FSU; date with South C...
USC moves The Citadel game to Columbia
NCAA Tournament Albany Regional ticket booklets go...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android