Hayden Hurst eyes first round as NFL draft approaches

Liam McKay





Columbia, S.C. — With the 2018 NFL draft quickly approaching, former Gamecock standout tight end Hayden Hurst is eyeing a first round berth.

Following the University of South Carolina Pro Day Tuesday morning Hurst stated, “I wanna go in that range in the first round, that’d be huge for me.”

Hurst finished his junior season as a first team all SEC player, and left the NFL combine a top tight end prospect on many scouts draft boards.

Hayden isn’t unfamiliar with the draft process however. He was a top MLB prospect in 2012, expecting to go in the first two rounds, but ended up falling to the 17th.

“Four years ago if somebody would have told me that I’d be a potential first round pick I would’ve told you that you were crazy,” says Hurst.

He has a meeting with New Orleans scheduled for March 29 on campus, and stated that following his Pro Day workout he expects more teams to start calling his agent with interest. Player enthusiasm was high with the presence of New England Patriots head coach Bill Bellichick at USC’s Pro Day.

While Hurst certainly isn’t passing on the chance to be drafted, he will pass on the trip to Arlington, TX for the draft. He said that he plans to watch at home in Jacksonville with friends and family.