Jay-z and and Beyonce OTR II Tour to stop at Williams-Brice





COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Jay-Z and Beyonce will bring their On the Run II tour to Williams-Brice Stadium on August 21.

The tour presented by Live Nation Global Touring in association with Parkwood Entertainment and Roc Nation, announced Tuesday morning that due to overwhelming demand more dates were added.

Tickets for the newly announced dates will go on sale to the general public starting Monday, March 26 at LiveNation.com via the Live Nation app, ticketmaster.com, the Lexington Medical Center Box Office inside Colonial Life Arena, or at 1-800-745-3000.

Citi is the official credit card for the OTR II stadium tour and as such, Citi cardmembers can take advantage of a special pre-sale opportunity for show dates in the United States, Europe and the UK.

For the new performances going on sale on Monday, March 26 Citi cardmembers may purchase tickets starting Wednesday, March 21 at 12pm through Saturday, March 24 at 5pm (all times local).

Beginning Wednesday, March 21 at 10am through Saturday, March 24 at 5pm (all times local) members of the Beyhive and TIDAL subscribers will have a pre-sale opportunity for the new dates announced in Amsterdam and the US.

To join the Beyhive and get access to tour pre-sales, go to Beyonce.com. TIDAL members can find details for purchasing tickets on TIDAL.com or via the TIDAL mobile, web and desktop apps.