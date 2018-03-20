Mayor Benjamin Speaks out on New Bar Proposal

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —The debate over last call continues to brew in the Capital City.

The Public Safety Commission met Tuesday afternoon to discuss an initial proposal aimed at closing establishments in the entertainment district at 2am.

That plan has now been scrapped just two days after three people were shot in five points following Saint Patrick’s Day Festivities.

Mayor Steve Benjamin is speaking out about a newly drafted proposal he hopes will target

crime while keeping some law abiding businesses buzzing.