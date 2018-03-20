Package Bomb Explodes at FedEx Distribution Center, 1 Employee Injured Say Federal Agents





Schertz, TX- A package bomb has exploded at a FedEx distribution center near San Antonio, Texas, and 1 person is hurt according to Federal agents.

Officials say this package is likely linked to the attacks by what they believe is a serial bomber.

The one person hurt, was a FedEx Employee who apparently suffered a non-life threatening injury from the blast, authorities say.

Agents say the incident happened just after midnight, and the investigation is ongoing.