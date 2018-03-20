Richland County Deputies Looking for 3 Suspects in Armed Robbery

Ryan Chevalier,

Richland County- Deputies are searching for three suspects caught on surveillance video in an armed robbery.

On Sunday, March 11th investigators say the armed suspects went into a Windy Mountain LLC on Beltline Boulevard and stole cash.

Officials say they drove off in a gray car that was captured on video.

Authorities also say the robbers were wearing dark hoodies and a third person was wearing a white T-shirt.

If you have any information call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Share

Related

Congress turns up heat on Facebook after allegatio...
United suspends new reservations for pets in cargo...
Jay-z and and Beyonce OTR II Tour to stop at Willi...
Suspect among 3 injured in attack; campus locked d...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android