Richland County Deputies Looking for 3 Suspects in Armed Robbery

Richland County- Deputies are searching for three suspects caught on surveillance video in an armed robbery.

On Sunday, March 11th investigators say the armed suspects went into a Windy Mountain LLC on Beltline Boulevard and stole cash.

Officials say they drove off in a gray car that was captured on video.

Authorities also say the robbers were wearing dark hoodies and a third person was wearing a white T-shirt.

If you have any information call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.