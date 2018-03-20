Shaw Air Force Base Official Puts Out Statement on Airman Shot in Five Points





Shaw Air Force Base says 1st Class EMS Airman Anfernee Kirkland was one of the three people shot in Five Points Sunday morning.

According to the base, the 22 year old was released from the hospital and is recovering at home.

Kirkland is an armament technician assigned to the 20th Equipment Maintenance Squadron, officials say.

In a Statement Lt Col. Casey Crabill, 20th EMS commander said:

“Anfernee is a vital member of the 20th Equipment Maintenance Squadron and the Team Shaw family. His health and safety is our top priority and we are doing everything possible to make sure he receives the proper medical care and any other assistance he may need to successfully recover from this senseless act of violence. Our team is here to help him through this situation.”

On March 18th authorities say three people were shot in Five Points, two remain in critical condition.

Columbia Police say Arthur Jones Junior is in custody for the shooting.