Annual Fill the Boot Campaign Kicks Off in the Fight Against Muscle Disease
COLUMBIA (WOLO)-Columbia Firefighters and the Muscular Dystrophy Association is continuing a 60 year tradition of the annual Fill the Boot Campaign to fight muscle disease.
Columbia Firefighters will be looking to fill their boots with donations, starting today and running through Friday (3/23) from 7:30 am until 6 pm at the following intersections:
Assembly & Gervais
Huger & Blossom
Devine & Harden
Bull & Elmwood
Main & Sunset
Bush River & Broad River
South Beltline & Rosewood
Forest Drive & Beltline
Leesburg & Garners Ferry
Two Notch & Decker
Sparkleberry & Two Notch
Hwy 21 & Blythewood
Pineview & Garners Ferry
Kennerly & Broad River
Trenholm & Forest Drive
Rabon Rd & Farrow Rd
Rhame Rd & Clemson Rd
Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins says $133,526 was raised in last year’s campaign.
The funds build on decades of research in an effort to find treatments and cures for muscular dystrophy, ALS, and other life threatening diseases that experts say can take away people’s ability to move, smile, talk and even breathe.