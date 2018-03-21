Annual Fill the Boot Campaign Kicks Off in the Fight Against Muscle Disease





COLUMBIA (WOLO)-Columbia Firefighters and the Muscular Dystrophy Association is continuing a 60 year tradition of the annual Fill the Boot Campaign to fight muscle disease.

Columbia Firefighters will be looking to fill their boots with donations, starting today and running through Friday (3/23) from 7:30 am until 6 pm at the following intersections:

Assembly & Gervais

Huger & Blossom

Devine & Harden

Bull & Elmwood

Main & Sunset

Bush River & Broad River

South Beltline & Rosewood

Forest Drive & Beltline

Leesburg & Garners Ferry

Two Notch & Decker

Sparkleberry & Two Notch

Hwy 21 & Blythewood

Pineview & Garners Ferry

Kennerly & Broad River

Trenholm & Forest Drive

Rabon Rd & Farrow Rd

Rhame Rd & Clemson Rd

Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins says $133,526 was raised in last year’s campaign.

The funds build on decades of research in an effort to find treatments and cures for muscular dystrophy, ALS, and other life threatening diseases that experts say can take away people’s ability to move, smile, talk and even breathe.