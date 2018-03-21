Bill Belichick attends Gamecocks’ Pro Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Scouts from all 32 NFL franchises were in attendance for Carolina’s annual Pro Day showcase, as outgoing Gamecocks looked to impress potential employers ahead of April’s draft. But one figure stood out among the clipboards at the Jerri and Steve Spurrier Indoor Practice Facility: the New England Patriots’ Bill Belichick.

The five-time Super Bowl-winning head coach spent his Tuesday at Carolina after visiting NC State’s Pro Day in Raleigh Monday and is scheduled to attend Georiga’s Pro Day Wednesday.

In the video above, USC head coach Will Muschamp, along with potential first round pick Hayden Hurst, Skai Moore, and Taylor Stallworth sum up what it was like to have Belichick in the building to evaluate and work with former Gamecocks aiming for a chance to play in the National Football League.