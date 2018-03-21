What Does Chevron Say About Climate Change





So is Climate Change Real and caused by us? Chevron says so. Today in federal court, Chevron lawyers stated that there is no debate on Climate Change and Chevron accepts the findings of scientists. That is, the world is warming and we are the cause and one of the significant reasons for this is burning of fossil fuels, like gasoline. Think about that. A large, extremely well-funded company who has a vested interest in denying that it exists, states that the science on this subject is clear. Here’s the complete story.

https://abcnews.go.com/Technology/wireStory/latest-judge-climate-tutorial-intended-educate-53907974

