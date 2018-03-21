Claflin sweeps SIAC baseball weekly honors





Atlanta, Ga – Darrell Langston was selected as the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) baseball Player of the Week and teammate Cleveland Westbrook was named the Pitcher of the Week, announced by the league on Wednesday (Mar. 21).

Langston, 6-1, 205, Sr., outfielder, out of Chicago, ILL., helped lead his team to a 3-1 record during the week, including a 3-0 start in SIAC play. He hit 9-of-14 to boast a .643 batting average. He recorded six runs scored, two doubles, two triples and a pair of home runs to complement nine RBI.

During the Panthers’ three-game series sweep over Lane, he went 7-of-10 at the plate with six runs scored and eight RBI. He also notched all his home runs and triples for the week during those games to hit .700 for the series. He highlighted the first game of the doubleheader hitting 4-of-5 with a pair of two-run homers to power Claflin to a 17-0 win.

Westbrook (4-1), 5-7, 147, Jr., from Miami, Fla., threw a complete game shutout performance and engineered Claflin to a 17-0 win over Lane in SIAC play. He threw seven innings recording a season high 11 strikeouts while giving up just one hit. The win gives him his first back-to-back wins of the season.

Claflin will travel to Atlanta, Ga. this weekend to face Morehouse College in a three-game series this Saturday–Sunday, March 24-25.

Claflin Athletics contributed to the writing of this article.