Clemson leaves for Sweet 16 in Omaha

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WOLO) — The fifth-seeded Clemson Tigers left for Omaha, Nebraska today, just two days ahead of their Sweet 16 matchup with one-seed Kansas.

The Tigers are making their first trip to the Regional Semifinal in 21 years, having last gone to the Sweet 16 in 1997.

For Brad Brownell and Clemson, this moment has been a long time coming, especially for Brownell, who hasn’t been to the Big Dance since his first season at Clemson in 2011.

