Dawn Staley says she’s not interested in Virginia job

Heather Fordham





Columbia, S.C.– The University of Virginia is looking to Dawn Staley as they search for a new coach.

Former coach Joanne Boyle announced her retirement from the program yesterday, after seven years at Virginia. She led the Cavaliers to their first NCAA tournament appearance since 2010.

Staley told ABC Columbia Wednesday afternoon that she has “no interest” in taking the job at Virginia.

The most decorated player in UVA women’s basketball history, Staley earned national player of the year honors twice and made three Final Four appearances.

On Sunday, Staley and the Gamecocks knocked UVA out of the NCAA Tournament, securing their fifth-consecutive appearance in the Sweet 16. In her 10 years at South Carolina, Staley has made a significant impact on the women’s basketball program, leading the Gamecocks to their first final four in 2015 and the program’s first National Championship in 2017.

The Gamecocks face Buffalo in the Sweet 16 Saturday at 11:30 a.m. in Albany, New York.