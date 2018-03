Diesel Spill Slows Traffic on I-20





Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)– A spokesperson for Lexington County says hazmat crew with Lexington Co. Fire Services are working to stop a diesel spill.

Officials say it happened when a semi ran off the road on I-20 E near mile marker 59 close to the Highway 1 Exit.

Drivers are urged to slow down while moving through the area.

No reports of any injuries.