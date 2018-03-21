Failed nuclear project will raise customer power bills seven percent

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – State owned utility Santee Cooper is going back on its work saying customers will start paying more sooner than expected, following the VC Summer Nuclear project failure.

The utility announced Wednesday (3/21) it expects rates to increase by seven percent because of the decision to abandon construction on two nuclear reactors last summer.

Santee Cooper had previously said it would not raise rates until 2020.