Failed nuclear project will raise customer power bills seven percent

Josh Berry,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – State owned utility Santee Cooper is going back on its work saying customers will start paying more sooner than expected, following the VC Summer Nuclear project failure.

The utility announced Wednesday (3/21) it expects rates to increase by seven percent because of the decision to abandon construction on two nuclear reactors last summer.

Santee Cooper had previously said it would not raise rates until 2020.

Share

Related

Do you know Anthony Baker? He’s been identif...
CPD arrests mother and father in connection with c...
ABC Columbia News Update
3 arrested for cockfighting in Kershaw County

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android