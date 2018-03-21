Gamecock ace Adam Hill out for Georgia series





COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — USC baseball head coach Mark Kingston said Wednesday afternoon that Friday night pitcher Adam Hill, the most dominant pitcher in Carolina’s rotation, will miss this weekend’s series at Georgia with shoulder tendinitis.

“He’s getting the weekend off to rest,” said Kingston.

The Gamecocks will go with freshman John Gilreath Friday night, Cody Morris will stay put in his Saturday role, and Ridge Chapman will get the start Sunday.

This is a massive blow to the Gamecocks rotation. Hill leads the Gamecocks in strikeouts (49) and innings pitched (27.2).

Morris, who leads the team in wins (4-1) won’t be affected by the change, remaining in his usual Saturday role, in which he’s thrived.

“It would have been cool in a sense (to start Friday), but I think it’s good for me to stay on the same schedule,” said Morris Wednesday.

For the first time in his young career at USC, Gilreath will start Friday night, a role not suited for the weak. But, his teammates have full confidence in the freshman.

“He’s a really tough kid,” said Morris. “He’s got good stuff. I don’t know if I could have done that at his age.”

The Gamecocks face the Bulldogs this Friday night at 7. Carolina comes into the series 1-2, while Georgia sits at 2-1 in conference play.